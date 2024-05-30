OSP: ‘100 Deadliest Days’ Begins

Accident on Rt 619 near Rt 44 in Marlboro Twp. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – These are the “100 Deadliest Days”.

It’s that time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when deadly traffic crashes increase, especially those involving young people.

Last year during that time frame, nearly 400 people were killed across Ohio in traffic accidents.

Sgt Ray Santiago with the State Highway Patrol says it’s about not speeding, reducing distractions and certainly not drinking and driving.

He says his favorite number is “zero”: no crashes and no fatalities in a day or week.

Last Summer, there were 67,000 crashes statewide.