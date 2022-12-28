OSP: 13 Killed in Holiday Weekend Traffic Crashes in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An increase in traffic fatalities over the Christmas holiday weekend.

13 people were killed in seven fatal crashes.

Four of the 13 died in that chain-reaction crash on the Ohio Turnpike during a whiteout.

The only fatality in the surrounding area was that of a 69-year-old pedestrian hit on East Exchange Street in Akron.

The State Highway Patrol tracked fatal crashes between Friday and Monday.

Last year, which was also a four-day weekend, ten people were killed in ten crashes.