OSP: 9 Killed in Christmas Holiday Traffic Crashes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio recorded the fewest Christmas holiday traffic deaths since 2018.

Nine people were killed on Buckeye roadways this past weekend.

The reporting periods ran four days, from last Friday through the day Christmas Day.

There were no fatalities reported in Stark or Carroll Counties.

But a 31-year-old woman was killed in an Akron crash on Sunday.

Troopers also arrested 213 people statewide on OVI violations.

Last year, 12 people were killed on the state’s roads.