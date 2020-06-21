      Breaking News
Arrest Warrants Issued in Connection with Na’kia Crawford Murder

OSP: Alliance Man Killed in One-Vehicle Atwater Crash

Jim Michaels
Jun 21, 2020 @ 5:25pm

ATWATER TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Alliance man was killed in a fiery, one-vehicle crash in Atwater Township in Portage County early Saturday.

The Ravenna post of the State Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Joshua Deck was driving along Route 183 just north of the Stark County line when he went off the road and hit a utility pole.

A passerby and trooper pulled Deck from the fiery wreckage and tried to revive him, but he was dead at the scene.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon