OSP: Ambulance Employees Need Hospital Treatment After Canton Twp. Crash
Crash on Route 43 near Waco. (State Highway Patrol)
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – An ambulance driver and his co-worker needed treatment of their own after being involved in a distracted driving crash in the Waco area of Canton Township on Tuesday.
The State Highway Patrol says a Carrollton man drove his pickup truck left of center on Route 43, crashing into the Emergency Medical Transport ambulance.
The driver had apparently dropped his cell phone on the floor of the pickup and reached down to get it.
All three people involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries