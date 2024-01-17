OSP: Arrests Made in Operation Targeting Human Trafficking in Jackson, Green

JACKSON TWP. and GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Without identifying specific locations or giving names, the State Highway Patrol says they conducted a joint operation with several law enforcement agencies last week.

Those agencies included Jackson Township police and the Summit County Human Trafficking Task Force.

They made 16 arrests in Jackson Township and in the city of Green in the effort to target human trafficking.

Also, four potential human trafficking victims were identified, with the Akron-based Hope and Healing Survivor Resource Center making their services available.

Medical services were also provided.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Investigative Unit were also involved in the bust.

Charges are pending.