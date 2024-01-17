News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

OSP: Arrests Made in Operation Targeting Human Trafficking in Jackson, Green

By Jim Michaels
January 17, 2024 8:42AM EST
Share
OSP: Arrests Made in Operation Targeting Human Trafficking in Jackson, Green
Courtesy Jackson Township

JACKSON TWP. and GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Without identifying specific locations or giving names, the State Highway Patrol says they conducted a joint operation with several law enforcement agencies last week.

Those agencies included Jackson Township police and the Summit County Human Trafficking Task Force.

They made 16 arrests in Jackson Township and in the city of Green in the effort to target human trafficking.

Also, four potential human trafficking victims were identified, with the Akron-based Hope and Healing Survivor Resource Center making their services available.

Medical services were also provided.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Investigative Unit were also involved in the bust.

Charges are pending.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Legacy Stark County Company Gets New Name
3

North Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Manufacturing, Selling AR-15s
4

Plain Man Gets Probation in Downtown Death From '22
5

Perry Man Arraigned in Death of Akron Woman