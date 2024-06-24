OSP: Canton Man Killed While Riding Motorized Bicycle

One of the Akron fire medic ambulances at Fire Station No. 4, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man with a Canton address aboard a motorized bicycle was killed Saturday evening when the state patrol says he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into a utility trailer.

50-year-old Ronald Hashman of Canton was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An East Palestine pickup truck driver pulling the trailer was not injured.

The crash happened on Route 30 in Canton Township, just east of Trump Avenue at Pekin Avenue.

Hashman was not wearing a helmet.