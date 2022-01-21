      Weather Alert

OSP Canton Post Looking For More Troopers, Holding Recruitment Event

Jim Michaels
Jan 21, 2022 @ 6:52am
Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol is looking for a few new troopers.

They are holding a Job Recruitment Fair at the barracks on Shuffel Street NW in Jackson Township just off I-77, Saturday from Noon to 4 p.m.

Post Commander Lt Leo Shirkey says there are a lot of specialty divisions troopers can work their way into, like the interdiction team, canine handling, aircraft piloting and more.

Potential candidates can meet the troopers and talk about their work.

