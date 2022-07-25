News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
OSP Checkpoint in Canton Nets 4 OVI Arrests

By Jim Michaels
July 25, 2022 3:44AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four OVI arrests out of that State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Mahoning Road NE at 12th Street Friday night.

The Canton post of the patrol says three of the four tested more than twice the legal limit.

There was also a misdemeanor drug arrest.

283 vehicles were stopped in the checkpoint, with the average stop time at 30 seconds, according to the patrol.

The sheriff’s office and the county OVI task force also had checkpoints in Louisville, but information was not available.

