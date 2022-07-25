OSP Checkpoint in Canton Nets 4 OVI Arrests

(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four OVI arrests out of that State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Mahoning Road NE at 12th Street Friday night.

The Canton post of the patrol says three of the four tested more than twice the legal limit.

There was also a misdemeanor drug arrest.

283 vehicles were stopped in the checkpoint, with the average stop time at 30 seconds, according to the patrol.

The sheriff’s office and the county OVI task force also had checkpoints in Louisville, but information was not available.