OSP Checkpoint in Canton Township Friday Night

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol will be setting up a sobriety checkpoint Friday night in Canton Township, just south of the Canton city limits.

The checkpoint is from 8 to 11 in the 3200 block of Cleveland Avenue SW.

Here’s more from the state patrol:

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don't let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.