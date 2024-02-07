News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

OSP: Distracted Driving Violations Keep Dropping

By Jim Michaels
February 7, 2024 8:30AM EST
OSP: Distracted Driving Violations Keep Dropping
Courtesy ODOT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN Radio) – The number of distracted driving violations issued by the State Highway Patrol continues dropping each month.

But troopers are still watching for drivers manipulating electronic devices while behind the wheel.

Distracted driving violations dropped significantly when drivers began to be cited in October.

To 4000 that month, nearly half of what the patrol saw in April when the law took effect.

