OSP: East Canton Woman Killed in 3-Vehicle Osnaburg Crash

OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A woman with an East Canton address was killed in a three-vehicle accident just east of the village on Route 172 Monday afternoon.

The State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Denise Decker was driving west on 172 when one of two eastbound vans that had just collided, ended up in her lane.

Her station wagon rolled over several times, ending up in a ditch.

She was deceased at the scene.

Route 172 was closed for several hours.