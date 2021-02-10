OSP: Impaired Driver Blows Through Road Closed Signs, Slams Into ODOT Vehicle, Injuries Minor
Accident on Rt 619 near Rt 44 in Marlboro Twp. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)
MARLBORO TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol says an ODOT employee and and an impaired driver suffered minor injuries when the driver blew through a “road closed” sign on Route 619 in Marlboro Township, striking the transportation department vehicle which had its emergency lights on.
39-year-old Craig Wells of North Olmstead faces several charges including felony OVI.
The road was closed east of Route 44 with wires and a pole down on the highway.