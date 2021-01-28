      Weather Alert

OSP: Impaired Nimishillen Man Faces Charges After Blowing Through Construction Barriers, Hitting CPD Cruiser

Jim Michaels
Jan 28, 2021 @ 5:48am
Nicholas Cunningham (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 32-year-old Nimishillen Township man faces a list of charges after slamming into a Canton police cruiser parked in a closed portion of I-77 in the city Tuesday night, sending both the officer and driver to the hospital for treatment.

A Canton police cruiser, damaged when an impaired driver hit it in the I-77 construction zone (Canton police)
The State Highway Patrol says Nicholas Cunningham was under the influence of alcohol and possibly drugs when he rammed through construction barricades on Northbound 77 at Cleveland Avenue, hitting the back of the cruiser.

The roadway was temporarily closed for overnight construction.

