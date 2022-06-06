OSP: It’s ‘National Secure Your Load Day’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is National Secure Your Load Day.
The State Highway Patrol says it’s about properly tying down objects in your truck bed or on the roof of the car so they don’t go flying off.
They say a 20-pound object at 55 miles an hour has the force of a thousand pound object.
In fact, the state averages two fatality accidents each year involving unsecured loads.
Here are some tips from the state patrol:
Before you go out, make sure you follow these steps to secure your load:
Tie it down with rope, netting or straps;
Tie large objects directly to your vehicle or trailer;
Consider covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp or net;
Don’t overload your vehicle or trailer;
Always double-check your load to make sure it’s secure; and
Don’t forget animals should also be properly secured.
“Our goal is to educate drivers on the importance of securing their load before hitting our roadways,” said Lieutenant Louive, Ravenna Post commander. “The potential dangers of incorrectly securing your load can be devastating.”
In addition, unsecured loads are responsible for up to 40 percent of the litter on the roads each year. Incorrectly securing your load is a minor misdemeanor unless there is serious injury or death, in which case the charge can be escalated.