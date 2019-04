(WHBC) – With the prom season approaching, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has a message for parents.

They remind you that teenage drivers are the most likely age group to be involved in traffic accidents.

They say of all the crashes involving teens, 71% of them involve the teen playing at least some role in causing that accident.

Between 2016 and 2018 in Stark County, there were just over 3400 teen-involved crashes.