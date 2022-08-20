News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
OSP: Louisville Man Killed in Two-Car Route 44 Accident

By Jim Michaels
August 20, 2022 6:06AM EDT
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Louisville man is dead in a two-car accident in the city of Louisville from Friday afternoon.

The State Highway Patrol says 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was hit head on on Route 44 at the south end of the city.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The 36-year-old driver of the other vehicle from Minerva had non-life threatening injuries.

