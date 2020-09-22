      Weather Alert

OSP: Man With Canton Address Killed in Perry Crash

Jim Michaels
Sep 22, 2020 @ 7:48am
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man was killed in an accident along Whipple Avenue NW near 7th Street in Perry Township Monday afternoon.

65-year-old Johnnie Daniels was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol says two other victims from the crash were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are not known.

Troopers say the vehicle Daniels was driving went left of center, hitting the other car head-on.

It’s not known if he may have suffered a medical issue.

