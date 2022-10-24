News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Canton Township Crash

By Jim Michaels
October 24, 2022 5:57AM EDT
Share
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Canton Township Crash

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 70-year-old man with a Massillon address was killed in a car-motorcycle crash in Canton Township Saturday afternoon.

The state patrol says James Horsley was driving his bike on Dueber Avenue SW when a Canton driver made a left turn in front of him onto Fohl Road.

Horsley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The car driver and his passengers were not hurt.

That accident at the southernmost intersection of Dueber Avenue And Fohl Road SW.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
3

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
4

31-Year-Old Gets 20 to 25 Years in Killing of Young Canton Woman
5

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal