OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Canton Township Crash

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 70-year-old man with a Massillon address was killed in a car-motorcycle crash in Canton Township Saturday afternoon.

The state patrol says James Horsley was driving his bike on Dueber Avenue SW when a Canton driver made a left turn in front of him onto Fohl Road.

Horsley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The car driver and his passengers were not hurt.

That accident at the southernmost intersection of Dueber Avenue And Fohl Road SW.