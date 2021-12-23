OSP ‘Move Over’ Law Reminder, Holiday Fatality Period Underway
Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is one of the busier days for holiday travel on the highway.
A reminder from the State Highway Patrol and especially a notice to out-of-state drivers that Ohio has a “move over” law.
It means if you see those flashing lights on the side of the road, you should switch lanes.
If you can’t “move over”, slow down.
Meantime, Thursday is the first day of the holiday reporting period where the state patrol tracks fatal traffic crashes.
It goes through the day Sunday.
During last year’s four-day Christmas period, 12 people were killed.
Nine were without seat belts, so the state patrol reminds you to buckle up.