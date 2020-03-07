OSP: Navarre Man Killed in 2-Vehicle Bethlehem Crash
WHBC News
BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Navarre man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Bethlehem Township Friday afternoon.
The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Robert Parkerson was a passenger in a car that was struck head-on by a vehicle that had lost control.
The accident on Route 21, about a half-mile north of Route 212.
The two drivers and another passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but the patrol says the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Route 21 was closed for three hours because of the accident.
They continue investigating.
Here are the names of the others involved in the accident, according to the state patrol:
33-year-old Kyle Neace of Massillon, driving the southbound car that went out of control.
50-year-old Caroline Vansickle of Navarre, driver of the northbound vehicle that was hit head-on.
31-year-old Sean Hull of Navarre, a second passenger in the Vansickle vehicle.