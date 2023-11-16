News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

OSP: Navarre Man Killed in 2-Vehicle Wayne Crash

By Jim Michaels
November 16, 2023 7:45AM EST
PAINT TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 65-year-old man with a Navarre address was killed in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon southwest of Wooster in Wayne County.

The State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck driven by Patrick Baldwin was hit by another truck at the intersection of Harrison and South Kansas Roads.*

He died at the hospital.

Troopers say the 69-year-old driver of the other pickup failed to stop for a stop sign.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries.

*An earlier version of this story partially misstated the patrol’s version of the crash. We apologize for that error.

