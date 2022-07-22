News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
OSP, SCSO: OVI Checkpoints Friday Night

By Jim Michaels
July 22, 2022
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol is setting up an OVI Checkpoint Friday night from 8 to 11.

It happens on Mahoning Road NE near the roundabout intersection with 12th Street and The O’Jays Parkway.

That’s near Cook’s Lagoon Park.

Nearby saturation patrols will also be part of the effort.

And the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force will set up at two locations in Louisville, on West Main Street near California and North Chapel Street just north of the creek.

