OSP Prepared to Address Drivers Taking Weed on Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol says it is prepared for marijuana users on the highway.

They had already seen a slight uptick in drug-related fatal crashes last year, even as other categories saw a drop.

Lt Ray Santiago with the patrol reminds drivers that the rules of the road have not changed.

Cannabis cannot be used while behind the wheel, and must remain in its packaging while in a car, boat or on a bike.

Also, you cannot carry more than fifteen grams of adult-use extract or two-and-a-half ounces of weed in other forms.