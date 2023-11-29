OSP Releases Tusky Valley Crash Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol: with a report on the five-vehicle accident that took the lives of six people associated with Tusky Valley Middle-High School.

The report indicates a semi following an SUV reportedly carrying three adults from the district was following too closely and slammed into the vehicle.

Both the SUV and semi slammed into the back of the charter bus, where the three students were killed.

The bus then hit two other vehicles.

The semi driver passed a drug and alcohol test, according tom the patrol.

No charges or citations at this time.

That accident on November 14 on I-70 in Licking County as band members were headed to Columbus to perform for a state School Boards Association meeting.

The NTSB is expected to have a preliminary report shortly.

Students returned to their classrooms in the Tusky Valley Local School District after an extended Thanksgiving break.