OSP: Route 30 Driver Unable to Avoid Horse in Rad, Animal Killed

TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Wayne County man was not injured in a weekend accident.

This, after he was unable to avoid hitting a horse on Westbound Route 30 just west of Massillon in Tuscarawas Township early Sunday morning.

The State Highway Patrol says the animal was killed.

It and two other horses had somehow gotten loose, according to their owner.

The others ran off along nearby Route 21.

They were later rounded up by the Tuscarawas Township-based animal rescue service Copper Horse Crusade.