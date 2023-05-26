OSP Starts Holiday Fatality Count, Out in ‘Full Force’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol began tracking weekend traffic accidents starting at midnight on Thursday night.

The reporting period ends Monday night at midnight.

Troopers will be targeting OVIs, distracted driving and failure to wear seat belts, among other violations.

You can pull over and call #677 on your cell phone to report a suspected impaired driver.

494 impaired driving arrests were made last Memorial Day weekend.

And a spokesman says they’re out in “full force” this weekend.

18 people were killed in traffic accidents in Ohio over the four-day Memorial Day holiday last year.

Eight fatalities were on motorcycles and five were pedestrians.