OSP: Three Seriously Hurt in Alliance-Area Crash

Jim Michaels
Sep 30, 2021 @ 11:06am
WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three people suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash south of Alliance on Wednesday.

The Alliance and Beloit residents were hurt when the 23-year-old driver went left of center on Beechwood Avenue north of Bayton Street NE in Washington Township.

That vehicle and crashed into the other vehicle.

The State Highway Patrol says drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

