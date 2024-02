OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Maybe you’ve been caught driving 15 miles an hour over the speed limit.

How about 63 miles an hour over the limit?

That’s a big fine, for sure.

The Canton post of the state patrol says a driver was recently doing 118 miles an hour in a 55 mile an hour zone, and it wasn’t on a freeway.

How about Route 30 in Osnaburg Township.

The trooper was able to pull the driver over.