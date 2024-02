BAUGHMAN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Wayne County, a 14-year-old boy was killed when the tractor he was operating went off the road late Tuesday afternoon.

The tractor struck a pole and overturned.

The Wooster post of the state patrol says Bradley Zook of Orrville driving on Tannerville Road east of Orrville when he lost control of the vehicle.

Zook was dead at the scene.