OSU At Penn State In Prime Time

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) and Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell (89) react during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Ohio State won 40-28. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(Official Penn State Release) 9-17-18

The Penn State Whiteout contest between No. 10/9 Penn State and No. 4/4 Ohio State will be featured as the “Saturday Night Football” game on ABC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes meet in primetime for the fourth time in five years.

The teams have met every year since Penn State began Big Ten competition in 1993. The last two contests have been decided by a total of four points. The last time the teams met in the Penn State White Out in 2016, the Nittany Lions claimed a thrilling 24-21 over the second-ranked Buckeyes when Marcus Allen blocked a field goal attempt and Grant Haley scooped it up and returned it 60 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Penn State have played at least one regular season night game for 19th consecutive seasons. Every Penn State football game has been televised the past 14 seasons and 296 of the last 298 contests overall have been on TV.

The No. 10/9-ranked Nittany Lions open Big Ten play at Illinois Friday at 9 p.m. (ET) on FS1.