OSU Comes Back To Win Big Ten Title
Ohio State coach Ryan Day celebrates after Ohio State defeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 34-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Ohio State had to rally from 14-0 down in the second quarter, and a 21-7 deficit in the third quarter to defeat Wisconsin 34-21 to win it’s third straight Big Ten Title.
Quarterback Justin Fields, playing on an injured knee, still threw for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns to take home game MVP honors.
Running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 172 yards on 33 carries and 1 score.
Wide receiver K.J. Hill caught 7 passes for 83 yards and 2 scores. With those 7 grabs, Hill became Ohio State’s all-time leader in receptions with 195 passing David Boston’s 191.
Head coach Ryan Day improved to 16-0, the second best start to a coaching career at Ohio State behind only Urban Meyer’s 24-0 start.
The Big Ten Title was the schools 38th all-time.
Ohio State has qualified for the College Football Playoff and will find out later today if they will be ranked #1, #2, #3 or #4. Pryor to Saturday’s game in Indianapolis, the Buckeyes were ranked as the #1 team in the country.