OSU Comes Back To Win Big Ten Title

Kenny Roda
Dec 8, 2019 @ 2:10am
Ohio State coach Ryan Day celebrates after Ohio State defeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 34-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ohio State had to rally from 14-0 down in the second quarter, and a 21-7 deficit in the third quarter to defeat Wisconsin 34-21 to win it’s third straight Big Ten Title.

Quarterback Justin Fields, playing on an injured knee, still threw for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns to take home game MVP honors.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 172 yards on 33 carries and 1 score.

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins celebrates after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 34-21. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Wide receiver K.J. Hill caught 7 passes for 83 yards and 2 scores. With those 7 grabs, Hill became Ohio State’s all-time leader in receptions with 195 passing David Boston’s 191.

Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Head coach Ryan Day improved to 16-0, the second best start to a coaching career at Ohio State behind only Urban Meyer’s 24-0 start.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day holds the trophy following the team’s 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Big Ten Title was the schools 38th all-time.

Ohio State has qualified for the College Football Playoff and will find out later today if they will be ranked #1, #2, #3 or #4. Pryor to Saturday’s game in Indianapolis, the Buckeyes were ranked as the #1 team in the country.

