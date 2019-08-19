      Weather Alert

Get ready for another exciting year of Ohio State Football on 1480 WHBC!

It’s a new season and a new quest for a National Championship — nothing less will be accepted, right Buckeye Nation?  And of course — another win against that team up North is at the top of the list.  Tune in to WHBC for each and every Ohio State football game.  O-H I-O, Go Bucks!

 2019 Ohio State Football Schedule

8/31  Florida Atlantic 10:30a
9/7  Cincinnati 10:30a
9/14  at Indiana 10:30a
9/21  Miami (OH)  TBA
9/28  at Nebraska  TBA
10/5  Michigan State  6:00p
10/18  at Northwestern  7:00p
10/26  Wisconsin  TBA
11/9  Maryland  TBA
11/16  at Rutgers  TBA
11/23  Penn State  TBA
11/30  at Michigan 10:30a
12/7  *B1G Championship  6:30p

*if win division

 

And listen weekly for …

Buckeye Roundtable airs Mondays or Tuesdays throughout the season. Experts from across Buckeye Nation provide valuable insight into the Football Buckeyes reviewing the prior week’s game and previewing the next gridiron match-up.

The Urban Meyer Show airs Thursdays.  Host Paul Keels and Coach Meyer discuss the upcoming game while taking calls from loyal Buckeye fans across the state of Ohio.

For the official OSU Football website, click below.

