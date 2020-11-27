OSU Head Coach Ryan Day Tests Positive For Covid-19
COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with a referee in the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Ohio State head football coach has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not travel with the team for tomorrow’s game at Illinois. The game is still scheduled for noon tomorrow, and defensive line coach Larry Johnson will be the replacement head coach. Coach Day must stay away from the team for a minimum of 10 days. The team will be heading to Champaign early tomorrow instead of today.