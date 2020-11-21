OSU Holds On To Beat Indiana
Ohio State running back Master Teague, right, cuts up field as Indiana defensive lineman Jonathan King tries to make the tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Indiana 42-35. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
The Ohio State Buckeyes held on to defeat Indiana 42-35 in Columbus to remain undefeated on the year at (4-0).
OSU led 28 to 7 at the half and increased that lead to 35 to 7 in the third quarter, but were outscored from that point by the Hoosiers 28 to 7. But time ran out on Indiana.
Quarterback Justin Fields had an up-and-down day for Ohio State throwing for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns, but he was intercepted 3 times, his first 3 picks of the season. Fields also rushed for 78 yards and one score.
Master Teague lead the way on the ground for the Buckeyes, rushing for 169 yards in 2 touchdowns.
Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson both eclipsed the century mark. Wilson with 7 grabs for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Olave caught 8 balls for 101 yards.
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix threw for 491 yards and 5 touchdowns and 1 interception. That 1 interception though was costly, as it was a “Pick 6” by Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade.
Ohio State out gained Indiana 607 yards to 490.
With the win the Buckeyes remained in first place in the Big Ten East division, while Indiana fell to (4-1) on the year and in second place.
Next up for Ohio State a road game next Saturday at Illinois.