OSU Players Named to All-Big Ten Teams

The 2018 All-Big Ten defensive and special teams were announced today. Below are the complete results, courtesy of BigTen.org.

2018 Big Ten Football Individual Honors Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Jake Wood, Wisconsin Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Antwaan Randle El, Indiana Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Bush, Michigan Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kenny Willekes, Michigan State Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Devin Bush, Michigan Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Amani Hooker, Iowa Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Chase McLaughlin, Illinois Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Will Hart, Michigan Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa 2018 All-Big Ten Football Defensive Teams (as selected by Big Ten coaches) First Team All-Big Ten Second Team All-Big Ten Third Team All-Big Ten Line Chase Winovich, Michigan A.J. Epenesa, Iowa Anthony Nelson, Iowa Line Rashan Gary, Michigan Carter Coughlin, Minnesota Raequan Williams, Michigan State Line Kenny Willekes, Michigan State Joe Gaziano, Northwestern Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State Line Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State Chase Young, Ohio State Shareef Miller, Penn State Linebacker Devin Bush, Michigan Tre Watson, Maryland Blake Cashman, Minnesota Linebacker Joe Bachie, Michigan State Markus Bailey, Purdue Ryan Connelly, Wisconsin Linebacker Paddy Fisher, Northwestern T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin Defensive Back Amani Hooker, Iowa Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland David Dowell, Michigan State Defensive Back Lavert Hill, Michigan Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland Dicaprio Bootle, Nebraska Defensive Back David Long, Michigan Josh Metellus, Michigan Montre Hartage, Northwestern Defensive Back Amani Oruwariye, Penn State Justin Layne, Michigan State D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin Honorable Mention: INDIANA: Jonathan Crawford, Marcelino Ball; IOWA: Jake Gervase, Matt Nelson; MARYLAND: Byron Cowart, Tino Ellis; MICHIGAN: Bryan Mone, Josh Ross, Josh Uche, Khaleke Hudson, Tyree Kinnel; MICHIGAN STATE: Andrew Dowell, Khari Willis, Mike Panasiuk; MINNESOTA: Jacob Huff; NEBRASKA: Carlos Davis, Luke Gifford, Mohamed Barry; NORTHWESTERN: Blake Gallagher, J.R. Pace, Nate Hall; OHIO STATE: Damon Arnette, Jeffrey Okudah, Jonathon Cooper, Jordan Fuller, Kendall Sheffield, Malik Harrison, Robert Landers, Tuf Borland; PENN STATE: Garrett Taylor, John Reid, Robert Windsor; PURDUE: Antonio Blackmon, Derrick Barnes, Jacob Thieneman, Lorenzo Neal; RUTGERS: Saquan Hampton. 2018 All-Big Ten Football Special Teams (as selected by Big Ten coaches) First Team All-Big Ten Second Team All-Big Ten Third Team All-Big Ten Kicker Chase McLaughlin, Illinois Logan Justus, Indiana Matt Coghlin, Michigan State Punter Will Hart, Michigan Drue Chrisman, Ohio State Joe Schopper, Purdue Return Specialist Rondale Moore, Purdue Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan Honorable Mention: ILLINOIS: Blake Hayes; INDIANA: J-Shun Harris II; IOWA: Miguel Recinos; MARYLAND: Wade Lees, Ty Johnson, Joseph Petrino; MINNESOTA: Jacob Herbers, Emmit Carpenter; NEBRASKA: Isaac Armstrong; PENN STATE: KJ Hamler; PURDUE: Spencer Evans; RUTGERS: Adam Korsak, Justin Davidovicz; WISCONSIN: Rafael Gaglianone.

2018 All-Big Ten Football Defensive Teams (as selected by conference media) First Team All-Big Ten Second Team All-Big Ten Third Team All-Big Ten Line A.J. Epenesa, Iowa Anthony Nelson, Iowa Raequan Williams, Michigan State Line Chase Winovich, Michigan Rashan Gary, Michigan Joe Gaziano, Northwestern Line Kenny Willekes, Michigan State Carter Coughlin, Minnesota Chase Young, Ohio State Line Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State Shareef Miller, Penn State Linebacker Tre Watson, Maryland Joe Bachie, Michigan State Mohamed Barry, Nebraska Linebacker Devin Bush, Michigan Blake Cashman, Minnesota Blake Gallagher, Northwestern Linebacker T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin Paddy Fisher, Northwestern Markus Bailey, Purdue Defensive Back Amani Hooker, Iowa Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland David Long, Michigan Defensive Back Lavert Hill, Michigan Josh Metellus, Michigan Khari Willis, Michigan State Defensive Back Montre Hartage, Northwestern Justin Layne, Michigan State Dicaprio Bootle, Nebraska Defensive Back Amani Oruwariye, Penn State Jordan Fuller, Ohio State D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin Honorable Mention: ILLINOIS: Del’Shawn Phillips, Bobby Roundtree; INDIANA: Marcelino Ball, Jonathan Crawford; IOWA: Jake Gervase, Parker Hesse, Matt Nelson, Geno Stone; MARYLAND: Antoine Brooks Jr., Byron Cowart, Tino Ellis; MICHIGAN: Khaleke Hudson, Tyree Kinnel, Kwity Paye, Josh Uche; MICHIGAN STATE: Andrew Dowell, David Dowell, Mike Panasiuk; MINNESOTA: Jacob Huff; NEBRASKA: Khalil Davis, Luke Gifford; NORTHWESTERN: Nate Hall, J.R. Pace; OHIO STATE: Damon Arnette, Tuf Borland, Nick Bosa, Jonathon Cooper, Malik Harrison, Kendall Sheffield, Pete Werner; PENN STATE: Micah Parsons, John Reid, Nick Scott, Garrett Taylor, Robert Windsor; PURDUE: Antonio Blackmon, Kenneth Major, Lorenzo Neal, Jacob Thieneman; RUTGERS: Saquan Hampton, Trevor Morris; WISCONSIN: Ryan Connelly, Andrew Van Ginkel. 2018 All-Big Ten Football Special Teams (as selected by conference media) First Team All-Big Ten Second Team All-Big Ten Third Team All-Big Ten Kicker Matt Coghlin, Michigan State Chase McLaughlin, Illinois Logan Justus, Indiana Punter Will Hart, Michigan Drue Chrisman, Ohio State Blake Hayes, Illinois Return Specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa Rondale Moore, Purdue Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan Honorable Mention: INDIANA: J-Shun Harris II; IOWA: Miguel Recinos; MARYLAND: Wade Lees, Ty Johnson, Joseph Petrino; MICHIGAN STATE: Connor Heyward; MINNESOTA: Jacob Herbers, Emmit Carpenter, Demetrius Douglas; NEBRASKA: Isaac Armstrong; PENN STATE: KJ Hamler; PURDUE: Spencer Evans, Joe Schopper; RUTGERS: Adam Korsak.