OSU Players Named to All-Big Ten Teams

The 2018 All-Big Ten defensive and special teams were announced today. Below are the complete results, courtesy of BigTen.org.
|2018 Big Ten Football Individual Honors
|Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Jake Wood, Wisconsin
|Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Antwaan Randle El, Indiana
|Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Bush, Michigan
|Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
|Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
|Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
|Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Devin Bush, Michigan
|Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Amani Hooker, Iowa
|Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Chase McLaughlin, Illinois
|Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Will Hart, Michigan
|Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
|2018 All-Big Ten Football Defensive Teams (as selected by Big Ten coaches)
|First Team All-Big Ten
|Second Team All-Big Ten
|Third Team All-Big Ten
|Line
|Chase Winovich, Michigan
|A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
|Anthony Nelson, Iowa
|Line
|Rashan Gary, Michigan
|Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
|Raequan Williams, Michigan State
|Line
|Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
|Joe Gaziano, Northwestern
|Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
|Line
|Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State
|Chase Young, Ohio State
|Shareef Miller, Penn State
|Linebacker
|Devin Bush, Michigan
|Tre Watson, Maryland
|Blake Cashman, Minnesota
|Linebacker
|Joe Bachie, Michigan State
|Markus Bailey, Purdue
|Ryan Connelly, Wisconsin
|Linebacker
|Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
|T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
|Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin
|Defensive Back
|Amani Hooker, Iowa
|Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland
|David Dowell, Michigan State
|Defensive Back
|Lavert Hill, Michigan
|Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland
|Dicaprio Bootle, Nebraska
|Defensive Back
|David Long, Michigan
|Josh Metellus, Michigan
|Montre Hartage, Northwestern
|Defensive Back
|Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
|Justin Layne, Michigan State
|D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
|Honorable Mention: INDIANA: Jonathan Crawford, Marcelino Ball; IOWA: Jake Gervase, Matt Nelson; MARYLAND: Byron Cowart, Tino Ellis; MICHIGAN: Bryan Mone, Josh Ross, Josh Uche, Khaleke Hudson, Tyree Kinnel; MICHIGAN STATE: Andrew Dowell, Khari Willis, Mike Panasiuk; MINNESOTA: Jacob Huff; NEBRASKA: Carlos Davis, Luke Gifford, Mohamed Barry; NORTHWESTERN: Blake Gallagher, J.R. Pace, Nate Hall; OHIO STATE: Damon Arnette, Jeffrey Okudah, Jonathon Cooper, Jordan Fuller, Kendall Sheffield, Malik Harrison, Robert Landers, Tuf Borland; PENN STATE: Garrett Taylor, John Reid, Robert Windsor; PURDUE: Antonio Blackmon, Derrick Barnes, Jacob Thieneman, Lorenzo Neal; RUTGERS: Saquan Hampton.
|2018 All-Big Ten Football Special Teams (as selected by Big Ten coaches)
|First Team All-Big Ten
|Second Team All-Big Ten
|Third Team All-Big Ten
|Kicker
|Chase McLaughlin, Illinois
|Logan Justus, Indiana
|Matt Coghlin, Michigan State
|Punter
|Will Hart, Michigan
|Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
|Joe Schopper, Purdue
|Return Specialist
|Rondale Moore, Purdue
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
|Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
|Honorable Mention: ILLINOIS: Blake Hayes; INDIANA: J-Shun Harris II; IOWA: Miguel Recinos; MARYLAND: Wade Lees, Ty Johnson, Joseph Petrino; MINNESOTA: Jacob Herbers, Emmit Carpenter; NEBRASKA: Isaac Armstrong; PENN STATE: KJ Hamler; PURDUE: Spencer Evans; RUTGERS: Adam Korsak, Justin Davidovicz; WISCONSIN: Rafael Gaglianone.
|2018 All-Big Ten Football Defensive Teams (as selected by conference media)
|First Team All-Big Ten
|Second Team All-Big Ten
|Third Team All-Big Ten
|Line
|A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
|Anthony Nelson, Iowa
|Raequan Williams, Michigan State
|Line
|Chase Winovich, Michigan
|Rashan Gary, Michigan
|Joe Gaziano, Northwestern
|Line
|Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
|Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
|Chase Young, Ohio State
|Line
|Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
|Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State
|Shareef Miller, Penn State
|Linebacker
|Tre Watson, Maryland
|Joe Bachie, Michigan State
|Mohamed Barry, Nebraska
|Linebacker
|Devin Bush, Michigan
|Blake Cashman, Minnesota
|Blake Gallagher, Northwestern
|Linebacker
|T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
|Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
|Markus Bailey, Purdue
|Defensive Back
|Amani Hooker, Iowa
|Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland
|David Long, Michigan
|Defensive Back
|Lavert Hill, Michigan
|Josh Metellus, Michigan
|Khari Willis, Michigan State
|Defensive Back
|Montre Hartage, Northwestern
|Justin Layne, Michigan State
|Dicaprio Bootle, Nebraska
|Defensive Back
|Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
|Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
|D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
|Honorable Mention: ILLINOIS: Del’Shawn Phillips, Bobby Roundtree; INDIANA: Marcelino Ball, Jonathan Crawford; IOWA: Jake Gervase, Parker Hesse, Matt Nelson, Geno Stone; MARYLAND: Antoine Brooks Jr., Byron Cowart, Tino Ellis; MICHIGAN: Khaleke Hudson, Tyree Kinnel, Kwity Paye, Josh Uche; MICHIGAN STATE: Andrew Dowell, David Dowell, Mike Panasiuk; MINNESOTA: Jacob Huff; NEBRASKA: Khalil Davis, Luke Gifford; NORTHWESTERN: Nate Hall, J.R. Pace; OHIO STATE: Damon Arnette, Tuf Borland, Nick Bosa, Jonathon Cooper, Malik Harrison, Kendall Sheffield, Pete Werner; PENN STATE: Micah Parsons, John Reid, Nick Scott, Garrett Taylor, Robert Windsor; PURDUE: Antonio Blackmon, Kenneth Major, Lorenzo Neal, Jacob Thieneman; RUTGERS: Saquan Hampton, Trevor Morris; WISCONSIN: Ryan Connelly, Andrew Van Ginkel.
|2018 All-Big Ten Football Special Teams (as selected by conference media)
|First Team All-Big Ten
|Second Team All-Big Ten
|Third Team All-Big Ten
|Kicker
|Matt Coghlin, Michigan State
|Chase McLaughlin, Illinois
|Logan Justus, Indiana
|Punter
|Will Hart, Michigan
|Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
|Blake Hayes, Illinois
|Return Specialist
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
|Rondale Moore, Purdue
|Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
|Honorable Mention: INDIANA: J-Shun Harris II; IOWA: Miguel Recinos; MARYLAND: Wade Lees, Ty Johnson, Joseph Petrino; MICHIGAN STATE: Connor Heyward; MINNESOTA: Jacob Herbers, Emmit Carpenter, Demetrius Douglas; NEBRASKA: Isaac Armstrong; PENN STATE: KJ Hamler; PURDUE: Spencer Evans, Joe Schopper; RUTGERS: Adam Korsak.
|2018 Big Ten Football Sportsmanship Award Honorees
|Nick Allegretti
|Illinois
|Jacob Robinson
|Indiana
|Parker Hesse
|Iowa
|Brett Kulka
|Maryland
|Zach Gentry
|Michigan
|Khari Willis
|Michigan State
|Blake Cashman
|Minnesota
|Luke Gifford
|Nebraska
|Chad Hanaoka
|Northwestern
|Johnnie Dixon
|Ohio State
|Nick Scott
|Penn State
|David Blough
|Purdue
|Isaiah Wharton
|Rutgers
|Alec Ingold
|Wisconsin