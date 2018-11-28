OSU Players Named to All-Big Ten Teams
By Ariel Stahler
|
Nov 27, 2018 @ 10:53 PM

The 2018 All-Big Ten defensive and special teams were announced today.  Below are the complete results, courtesy of BigTen.org.

2018 Big Ten Football Individual Honors
Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Jake Wood, Wisconsin
Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Antwaan Randle El, Indiana
Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Bush, Michigan
Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Devin Bush, Michigan
Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Amani Hooker, Iowa
Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Chase McLaughlin, Illinois
Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Will Hart, Michigan
Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
2018 All-Big Ten Football Defensive Teams (as selected by Big Ten coaches)
First Team All-Big Ten Second Team All-Big Ten Third Team All-Big Ten
Line Chase Winovich, Michigan A.J. Epenesa, Iowa Anthony Nelson, Iowa
Line Rashan Gary, Michigan Carter Coughlin, Minnesota Raequan Williams, Michigan State
Line Kenny Willekes, Michigan State Joe Gaziano, Northwestern Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
Line Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State Chase Young, Ohio State Shareef Miller, Penn State
Linebacker Devin Bush, Michigan Tre Watson, Maryland Blake Cashman, Minnesota
Linebacker Joe Bachie, Michigan State Markus Bailey, Purdue Ryan Connelly, Wisconsin
Linebacker Paddy Fisher, Northwestern T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin
Defensive Back Amani Hooker, Iowa Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland David Dowell, Michigan State
Defensive Back Lavert Hill, Michigan Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland Dicaprio Bootle, Nebraska
Defensive Back David Long, Michigan Josh Metellus, Michigan Montre Hartage, Northwestern
Defensive Back Amani Oruwariye, Penn State Justin Layne, Michigan State D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
Honorable Mention: INDIANA: Jonathan Crawford, Marcelino Ball; IOWA: Jake Gervase, Matt Nelson; MARYLAND: Byron Cowart, Tino Ellis; MICHIGAN: Bryan Mone, Josh Ross, Josh Uche, Khaleke Hudson, Tyree Kinnel; MICHIGAN STATE: Andrew Dowell, Khari Willis, Mike Panasiuk; MINNESOTA: Jacob Huff; NEBRASKA: Carlos Davis, Luke Gifford, Mohamed Barry; NORTHWESTERN: Blake Gallagher, J.R. Pace, Nate Hall; OHIO STATE: Damon Arnette, Jeffrey Okudah, Jonathon Cooper, Jordan Fuller, Kendall Sheffield, Malik Harrison, Robert Landers, Tuf Borland; PENN STATE: Garrett Taylor, John Reid, Robert Windsor; PURDUE: Antonio Blackmon, Derrick Barnes, Jacob Thieneman, Lorenzo Neal; RUTGERS: Saquan Hampton.
2018 All-Big Ten Football Special Teams (as selected by Big Ten coaches)
First Team All-Big Ten Second Team All-Big Ten Third Team All-Big Ten
Kicker Chase McLaughlin, Illinois Logan Justus, Indiana Matt Coghlin, Michigan State
Punter Will Hart, Michigan Drue Chrisman, Ohio State Joe Schopper, Purdue
Return Specialist Rondale Moore, Purdue Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
Honorable Mention: ILLINOIS: Blake Hayes; INDIANA: J-Shun Harris II; IOWA: Miguel Recinos; MARYLAND: Wade Lees, Ty Johnson, Joseph Petrino; MINNESOTA: Jacob Herbers, Emmit Carpenter; NEBRASKA: Isaac Armstrong; PENN STATE: KJ Hamler; PURDUE: Spencer Evans; RUTGERS: Adam Korsak, Justin Davidovicz; WISCONSIN: Rafael Gaglianone.

 

2018 All-Big Ten Football Defensive Teams (as selected by conference media)
First Team All-Big Ten Second Team All-Big Ten Third Team All-Big Ten
Line A.J. Epenesa, Iowa Anthony Nelson, Iowa Raequan Williams, Michigan State
Line Chase Winovich, Michigan Rashan Gary, Michigan Joe Gaziano, Northwestern
Line Kenny Willekes, Michigan State Carter Coughlin, Minnesota Chase Young, Ohio State
Line Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State Shareef Miller, Penn State
Linebacker Tre Watson, Maryland Joe Bachie, Michigan State Mohamed Barry, Nebraska
Linebacker Devin Bush, Michigan Blake Cashman, Minnesota Blake Gallagher, Northwestern
Linebacker T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin Paddy Fisher, Northwestern Markus Bailey, Purdue
Defensive Back Amani Hooker, Iowa Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland David Long, Michigan
Defensive Back Lavert Hill, Michigan Josh Metellus, Michigan Khari Willis, Michigan State
Defensive Back Montre Hartage, Northwestern Justin Layne, Michigan State Dicaprio Bootle, Nebraska
Defensive Back Amani Oruwariye, Penn State Jordan Fuller, Ohio State D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
Honorable Mention: ILLINOIS: Del’Shawn Phillips, Bobby Roundtree; INDIANA: Marcelino Ball, Jonathan Crawford; IOWA: Jake Gervase, Parker Hesse, Matt Nelson, Geno Stone; MARYLAND: Antoine Brooks Jr., Byron Cowart, Tino Ellis; MICHIGAN: Khaleke Hudson, Tyree Kinnel, Kwity Paye, Josh Uche; MICHIGAN STATE: Andrew Dowell, David Dowell, Mike Panasiuk; MINNESOTA: Jacob Huff; NEBRASKA: Khalil Davis, Luke Gifford; NORTHWESTERN: Nate Hall, J.R. Pace; OHIO STATE: Damon Arnette, Tuf Borland, Nick Bosa, Jonathon Cooper, Malik Harrison, Kendall Sheffield, Pete Werner; PENN STATE: Micah Parsons, John Reid, Nick Scott, Garrett Taylor, Robert Windsor; PURDUE: Antonio Blackmon, Kenneth Major, Lorenzo Neal, Jacob Thieneman; RUTGERS: Saquan Hampton, Trevor Morris; WISCONSIN: Ryan Connelly, Andrew Van Ginkel.
2018 All-Big Ten Football Special Teams (as selected by conference media)
First Team All-Big Ten Second Team All-Big Ten Third Team All-Big Ten
Kicker Matt Coghlin, Michigan State Chase McLaughlin, Illinois Logan Justus, Indiana
Punter Will Hart, Michigan Drue Chrisman, Ohio State Blake Hayes, Illinois
Return Specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa Rondale Moore, Purdue Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
Honorable Mention: INDIANA: J-Shun Harris II; IOWA: Miguel Recinos; MARYLAND: Wade Lees, Ty Johnson, Joseph Petrino; MICHIGAN STATE: Connor Heyward; MINNESOTA: Jacob Herbers, Emmit Carpenter, Demetrius Douglas; NEBRASKA: Isaac Armstrong; PENN STATE: KJ Hamler; PURDUE: Spencer Evans, Joe Schopper; RUTGERS: Adam Korsak.

 

2018 Big Ten Football Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Nick Allegretti Illinois
Jacob Robinson Indiana
Parker Hesse Iowa
Brett Kulka Maryland
Zach Gentry Michigan
Khari Willis Michigan State
Blake Cashman Minnesota
Luke Gifford Nebraska
Chad Hanaoka Northwestern
Johnnie Dixon Ohio State
Nick Scott Penn State
David Blough Purdue
Isaiah Wharton Rutgers
Alec Ingold Wisconsin
