OSU Quarterback Considering Transferring

(ONN) – The Ohio State Buckeyes may be looking, again, to fill the quarterback slot in the near future.

Tate Martell, Ohio State’s quarterback, has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

That means Martell is able to talk to other schools about the possibility of transferring.

It also means Ohio State is free to revoke his scholarship, although that seems highly unlikely.

This news does not mean Martell is guaranteed to transfer, but things are certainly trending that direction.

Starting QB Dwayne Haskins recently announced he was leaving early for the NFL.

Georgia QB Justin Fields recently announced he would be transferring to OSU.