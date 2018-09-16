OSU Rallies, Beats TCU 40-28

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) and Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell (89) react during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Ohio State won 40-28. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Ohio State and acting head coach Ryan Day rallied from one point down at half time and eight points down in the third quarter to knock off 15th ranked TCU in Arlington, Texas 40–28.

The 4th ranked Buckeyes scored two defensive touchdowns, QB- Dwayne Haskins threw for 344 yards and two scores and rushed for another, to help OSU improve to 3-0 on the season.

Next up for Ohio State, Tulane at home next Saturday, as Urban Meyer will return as the head coach after being suspended for the first three games.