OSU Stuns Notre Dame With Late TD

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Chip Trayanum #19 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chip Trayanum’s 1 yard run with :01 left in the game lifted the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 17-14 come-from-behind win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana

The touchdown run capped a 15 play – 65 yard drive in the final 1:25 to secure victory.

Ohio State led 3-0 at the half and 10-0 in the third quarter, but Notre Dame scored 14 straight points to take the lead and looked like they were headed for the win with just over two minutes to go in the game.

But the Buckeyes defense forced a punt to give QB- Kyle McCord and the offense one last shot at pulling out the win and that’s exactly what McCord did as he completed 5 of 13 passes on the final drive for 73 yards to set up Trayanum’s game winner.

On the night, McCord went 21-37-240 yards – 0 td – 0 int.

TreVeon Henderson led the O.S.U. ground attack carrying the ball 14 times for 104 yards and 1 touchdown, a 61 yard run in the third quarter.

With the victory, 6th ranked Ohio State improved to (4-0) on the year and after a bye week, the Buckeyes will host Maryland on October 7th.

With the loss, 9th Ranked Notre Dame falls to (4-1).