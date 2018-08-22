OSU Suspends Meyer 3 Games

Urban Meyer will keep his job as head football coach at Ohio State, but he has been suspended without pay for the first three games this season (Oregon St., Rutgers and TCU) for mishandling the domestic-abuse accusations against Zach Smith, OSU’s former wide receivers coach.

Ryan Day will continue to act as interim coach during Meyer’s suspension.

Athletic Director Gene Smith has also been suspended without pay from August 31st- September 16th for for his improper handling of the Zach Smith situation.

Ohio State President Dr. Michael Drake made the announcement after 11 hours of meetings and deliberations with the board of trustees at OSU on Wednesday night.