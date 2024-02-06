OSU Wooster Part of Technology Revolution in Farming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – According to the Ohio Farm Bureau, new technology is taking agriculture by storm.

From robots milking cows to self-driving tractors, even using “AI”.

Professor of Ohio State’s Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering Dr Scott Shearer says agricultural spray booms equipped with as many as 32 cameras can see that single weed that needs to be hit.

Shearer says that can save as much as 70- to 80-percent in herbicide costs.

Ohio State just cut the ribbon on two farm technology labs, one of them at its Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster.

Those labs are a partnership with Colorado-based provider of global positioning equipment Trimble Technology.