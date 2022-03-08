      Weather Alert

OSU’s Branham And Liddell Pick Up Big Ten Post Season Awards

Kenny Roda
Mar 8, 2022 @ 2:15pm
COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 06: Malaki Branham #22, E.J. Liddell #32 and Cedric Russell #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes react after a 75-69 loss the Michigan Wolverines at Value City Arena on March 06, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

(official Big Ten release)

2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Postseason Honors Announced

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis named Big Ten Player of the Year

Rosemont, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference has announced its men’s basketball All-Conference teams and individual award winners for the 2021-22 season. A total of 17 student-athletes were selected to the All-Big Ten teams selected by the coaches due to ties, and 15 student-athletes were recognized by the media. Additionally, 18 student-athletes were awarded honorable mention status.

The Big Ten also recognized 14 Sportsmanship Award honorees. The student-athletes chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These student-athletes must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

The awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel. The complete list of All-Conference honorees and individual award winners is below.

 

2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches

 

FIRST TEAM

KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS

KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

JOHNNY DAVIS, Wisconsin

 

SECOND TEAM*

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

 

THIRD TEAM*

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

 

HONORABLE MENTION

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Fatts Russell, Maryland

Malik Hall, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Payton Willis, Minnesota

John Harrar, Penn State

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

 

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Moussa Diabate, Michigan

Max Christie, Michigan State

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

 

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue

 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

 

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

 

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

 

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:

Trevion Williams, Purdue

 

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

 

Unanimous selections INâ€ˆALLâ€ˆCAPS

*Additional honorees due to ties

 

2021-22 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Jacob Grandison, Illinois; Race Thompson, Indiana; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Simon Wright, Maryland; Eli Brooks, Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Eric Curry, Minnesota; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Justin Ahrens, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Jordan Davis, Wisconsin.

 

 

2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Media Voting Panel

 

FIRST TEAM

KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS

KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

 

SECOND TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

 

THIRD TEAM

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

 

HONORABLE MENTION

Xavier Johnson, Indiana

Race Thompson, Indiana

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Fatts Russell, Maryland

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Eli Brooks, Michigan

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Payton Willis, Minnesota

Pete Nance, Northwestern

John Harrar, Penn State

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

 

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

 

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

 

Unanimous selections IN ALL CAP

TAGS
Big Ten EJ Liddell Malaki Branham Ohio State
