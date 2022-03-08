OSU’s Branham And Liddell Pick Up Big Ten Post Season Awards

COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 06: Malaki Branham #22, E.J. Liddell #32 and Cedric Russell #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes react after a 75-69 loss the Michigan Wolverines at Value City Arena on March 06, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
(official Big Ten release)
2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Postseason Honors Announced
Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis named Big Ten Player of the Year
Rosemont, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference has announced its men’s basketball All-Conference teams and individual award winners for the 2021-22 season. A total of 17 student-athletes were selected to the All-Big Ten teams selected by the coaches due to ties, and 15 student-athletes were recognized by the media. Additionally, 18 student-athletes were awarded honorable mention status.
The Big Ten also recognized 14 Sportsmanship Award honorees. The student-athletes chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These student-athletes must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.
The awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel. The complete list of All-Conference honorees and individual award winners is below.
2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Big Ten coaches
FIRST TEAM
KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS
KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
JOHNNY DAVIS, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM*
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
THIRD TEAM*
Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Gabe Brown, Michigan State
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Geo Baker, Rutgers
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Fatts Russell, Maryland
Malik Hall, Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Minnesota
Payton Willis, Minnesota
John Harrar, Penn State
Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Moussa Diabate, Michigan
Max Christie, Michigan State
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:
Trevion Williams, Purdue
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Greg Gard, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections INâ€ˆALLâ€ˆCAPS
*Additional honorees due to ties
2021-22 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Jacob Grandison, Illinois; Race Thompson, Indiana; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Simon Wright, Maryland; Eli Brooks, Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Eric Curry, Minnesota; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Justin Ahrens, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Jordan Davis, Wisconsin.
2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Media Voting Panel
FIRST TEAM
KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS
KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
THIRD TEAM
Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Xavier Johnson, Indiana
Race Thompson, Indiana
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Fatts Russell, Maryland
Eric Ayala, Maryland
Eli Brooks, Michigan
Gabe Brown, Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Minnesota
Payton Willis, Minnesota
Pete Nance, Northwestern
John Harrar, Penn State
Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Greg Gard, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections IN ALL CAP