OSU’s Fields And Chrisman Honored
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, right, celebrates his touchdown against Rutgers with Wyatt Davis during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
(From the Big Ten’s official press release)
Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Fields, Ohio State
Jr., QB, Kennesaw, Ga./Harrison
- Accounted for four touchdowns in Ohio State’s 52-12 win at Michigan State (two passing, two rushing)
- Ran for a career-high 104 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yarder that set up a touchdown
- Completed 17 of 24 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions
- Collects his second career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Justin Fields (Nov. 2, 2020)
Big Ten Co-Special Teams Players of the Week
Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
Sr., P, Lawrenceburg, Ind./La Salle
- Averaged 53.4 yards on five punts in Ohio State’s 52-12 win against Michigan State
- Three of his five punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, with two being downed inside of the 10-yard line
- Had a career-long 74-yard punt, the eighth longest punt in Ohio State history
- Claims his second career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and first of the season
- Last Ohio State Special Teams Player of the Week: Drue Chrisman (Sept. 9, 2019)