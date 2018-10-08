OSU’s Haskins Big Ten POW Again

(Official Ohio State press release)

Dwayne Haskins Earns Fourth B1G Player of the Week Honor

Ties or sets three school records vs. Indiana; nearing Big Ten PoW season mark

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dwayne Haskins continued his aerial assault on Homecoming Saturday vs. Indiana with 455 yards passing and a school-record tying six touchdown passes to propel Ohio State to a 49-26 victory. The Big Ten Conference has named Haskins its offensive player of the week for a third consecutive week and a fourth time this season for his efforts.

Haskins, who missed by just three yards Art Schlichter’s 1978 school record of 458 yards passing, threw two TD passes each to Parris Campbell and Terry McLaurin and one apiece to Johnnie Dixon and Binjimen Victor to increase his nation-leading total to 25 TD passes. He also tied J.T. Barrett’s school record with 33 completions, and his 462 yards of total offense was also a school record, eclipsing Barrett’s 423 vs. Penn State last year.

Haskins’ fourth Big Ten offensive player of the week award this season moves him into rare air and within reach of the Big Ten record for offensive player of the week honors in one season. The record is held by Troy Smith, who earned the honor five times during his Heisman Trophy-winning season of 2006.

Most B1G Offensive PoW Awards

Single Season

5 – QB Troy Smith, OSU; 2006

4 – QB Dwayne Haskins, OSU; 2018

4 – RB Anthony Thompson, IND; 1989

4 – WR Desmond Howard, UM; 1991

4 – RB Ron Dayne, WIS; 1999

4 – QB Drew Brees, PUR; 2000

4 – RB Larry Johnson, PSU; 2002

4 – QB Kyle Orton, PUR; 2004

4 – QB Denard Robinson, UM; 2011

4 – RB Montee Ball, WIS; 2011

4 – QB Taylor Martinez, NEB; 2012

4 – RB Ameer Abdullah, NEB; 2014

4 – RB Saquon Barkley, PSU; 2017

A BIG TEN FIRST: THREE 5-TD GAMES

According to the Big Ten Network’s stats guys, Haskins is the first Big Ten quarterback in history to have three games with at least five touchdown passes in one season.