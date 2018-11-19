OSU’s Haskins Wins Big Ten Award Again

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was named the Big Ten’s Co-Offensive player of the week for his performance in the Buckeyes 52-51 overtime win at Maryland.

Haskins accounted for 6 total touchdowns, 3 passing and 3 rushing in Ohio State’s come-from-behind victory, including the winning score in OT. He finished with 405 yards passing and a career high 59 yards rushing.

With those 3 TD passes and 405 passing yards against the Terps, Haskins set a pair of school records:

Most touchdown passes in a single season at OSU – 36

Most passing yards in a single season at OSU – 3,685

This is the 5th time this season that the Buckeyes QB has won the offensive player of the week award in the Big Ten.

Next up for the sophomore signal caller and his teammates, a battle with arch rival Michigan Saturday in Columbus at 12pm (you can listen to it on 1480 WHBC).

The winner advances to the Big Ten Championship game to play Northwestern on December 1st.