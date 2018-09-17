OSU’s Jones Wins Big Ten Honor

Ohio state’s defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones has been named as the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the week for his performance in the Buckeyes 40-28 win over TCU in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.
Here’s what the 6’3 – 286 pound junior defensive lineman did to help Ohio State improve to 3-0 on the season:
Defensive Player of the Week
Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State
Jr., DT, Cleveland, Ohio/St. Ignatius
- Registered a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter to put Ohio State ahead of TCU for good, 26-21
- Set a career high with six tackles, including four solo stops
- Added 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss and a pass breakup
- Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Ohio State Defensive Player of the Week: Sam Hubbard (Nov. 27, 2017)