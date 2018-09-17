OSU’s Jones Wins Big Ten Honor

Ohio state’s defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones has been named as the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the week for his performance in the Buckeyes 40-28 win over TCU in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.

Here’s what the 6’3 – 286 pound junior defensive lineman did to help Ohio State improve to 3-0 on the season:

Defensive Player of the Week

Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State

Jr., DT, Cleveland, Ohio/St. Ignatius