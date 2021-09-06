      Weather Alert

OSU’s Stroud Wins Big Ten Award

Kenny Roda
Sep 6, 2021 @ 2:11pm
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) makes a throw during a game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(official Big Ten release) 9-6-21

Big Ten Freshman of the Week

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

QB – Empire, Calif. – Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)

  • Completed 13 of 22 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start to help Ohio State defeat Minnesota 45-31. His 294 yards are the second-most by a Buckeye quarterback making the first start of their career since 2000
  • Threw four touchdown passes in the second half to rally Ohio State from a 14-10 halftime deficit. Recorded three touchdown passes of 50-plus yards, connecting on touchdown strikes of 56, 61 and 70 yards
  • Is one of just nine quarterback in the FBS to pass for four-plus touchdowns in a game this season
  • Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career
  • Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Tate Martell (Sept. 10, 2018)
TAGS
Big Ten C.J. Stroud Ohio State Buckeyes osu
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4th 'Pulp' in County Going in at Market, Easton
Investigating Dog Poisoning Allegation in NE Canton
Fried Fish: Food Favorite at Annual Stark Fair
Stark Fair Back, But Pandemic Impacts Persist
Connect With Us Listen To Us On