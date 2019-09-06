Otto Graham Statue Reveal Is Saturday
The Cleveland Browns will reveal their Otto Graham statue at FirstEnergy Stadium in front of the Southwest Gate, Saturday at 1:30pm.
Parking is available in the North Coast Harbor Lot.
The Browns have provided the following details on the statue:
- Material – Bronze with stainless steel metal support
- Total statue height – 11 feet (132 inches)
- Figure height – 7’, 6” (90 inches) ; 8’ (96 inches) if standing upright
- Figure width – 8’ (96 inches)
- Base height – 3’ (36 inches)
- Base length and width – 6’, 3” (75 inches) x 2’, 10” (34 inches)
- Statue weight – Approximately 1,000 lbs.
- Size of unveiling cloth – 28’ in diameter
- Time from commissioning through creation to unveiling – Approximately six months
- Location of statue – FirstEnergy Stadium’s Southwest Gate
- Location of statue creation – Deming Art LLC in Lakewood, Ohio
- Miles traveled for delivery – Approximately 4 miles
- Commissioned by Dee and Jimmy Haslam
- Date announced – July 30, 2019
- Date delivered/installed – September 4, 2019
- Date unveiled – September 7, 2019
- 39 members of Otto Graham’s family are expected to attend the unveiling, including his 95-year old wife, Beverly