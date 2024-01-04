Our AccuWeather Guy: Not Much Snow From Weekend Storm

Snow coming down at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and West Maple Street in North Canton. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – What’s being called a storm in some parts of the country is really a typical snow event for our area this weekend.

And it may not even be that.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says it all starts on Saturday with light, intermittent snow making for wet roads.

But it’s colder Saturday night, with the snow making for some snow-covered roads.

Then it ends on Sunday.

The forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches, but Bob thinks it’ll be more like just an inch or two of total snow.

The storm out of the Gulf Coast states will impact locations to our South and East much more than us.