Out-of-Town Man Arrested in Jackson for Robbery, Assault, Shooting

Jim Michaels
Feb 8, 2021 @ 4:02pm
Rashawn Harper (Stark County jail)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old man with a Tennessee address faces a list of charges.

Jackson Township police say he robbed a store, assaulted a man, and fired a gun at a witness’s car Saturday afternoon.

Rashawn Harper faces aggravated robbery charges and more.

It all started when officers were called to the report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Fulton Drive at South Blvd NW.

The shooting incident happened at Everhard Road and Meadowview Drive NW.

Harper was arrested on Wackerly Drive.

